UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Will Gather Again To Protest For Their Rights, Says Kisan Itehad President

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

Farmers will gather again to protest for their rights, says Kisan Itehad President

Police charged baton against farmers who gathered at road near Thokar Niaz Baig to demand increase in prices of wheat and sugarcane.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) Kisan Itehad President Shaukat Chadhar said they would gather again and block the main road to record their protest at Thokhar Niaz Baig.

He said Inspector General Police (IGP) nodded police to charge baton against peacefully protesting farmers and took them into custody.

“We’ll gather again and block this road at Thokhar Niaz Baig to record our protest,” said Kisan Itehad President.

Earlier, the police charged baton against the farmers late night when they were sitting there by blocking the road and causing huge traffic mess.

The opposition parties, their leaders and the supporters are criticizing the government for launching “baton charge” against the protesting farmers and arresting them Tuesday late night.

The farmers yesterday gathered there under Kisan Itehad to raise their voice to increase the prices of sugarcane and wheat.

Related Topics

Protest Police Road Traffic Government Wheat Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria S ..

2 minutes ago

TV anchor Arnab Goswami says he has been beaten by ..

33 minutes ago

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

1 hour ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

1 hour ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

1 hour ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.