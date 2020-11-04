Farmers will gather again to protest for their rights, says Kisan Itehad President

(@fidahassanain)

Police charged baton against farmers who gathered at road near Thokar Niaz Baig to demand increase in prices of wheat and sugarcane.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) Kisan Itehad President Shaukat Chadhar said they would gather again and block the main road to record their protest at Thokhar Niaz Baig.

He said Inspector General Police (IGP) nodded police to charge baton against peacefully protesting farmers and took them into custody.

“We’ll gather again and block this road at Thokhar Niaz Baig to record our protest,” said Kisan Itehad President.

Earlier, the police charged baton against the farmers late night when they were sitting there by blocking the road and causing huge traffic mess.

The opposition parties, their leaders and the supporters are criticizing the government for launching “baton charge” against the protesting farmers and arresting them Tuesday late night.

The farmers yesterday gathered there under Kisan Itehad to raise their voice to increase the prices of sugarcane and wheat.