Farmers worry for closure of agri machinery repairing shops to process wheat crop

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The farmers on Sunday expressed concerns over closure of agriculture machinery workshops as they could not operate thresher for the ongoing wheat season.

Wheat crop is almost mature and ready to be cut. However, wheat related agriculture machinery especially reaper, thresher and others need immediate repair and overhauling.

The farmers namely Muhammad Ismail, Mukhtar Bhatti, Rafique Mullana and others urged the government to allow agriculture machinery workshops to operate, otherwise farmers would not be able to cut and process wheat crop.

The wheat related machinery was not in use for last one year and it got rusts and other faults.

Usually, it is being repaired during initial days wheat reaping season, they stated. They expressed concern that they could not process mature wheat crop due to faulty machinery.