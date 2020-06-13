Farming community welcomes reasonable allocation for agri sector

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Farming community welcomed Federal budget 2020-21 and termed it pursuing approach towards balanced development in the country.

A progressive farmer from Pakpattan Ali Haider expressing views on Friday said that a good amount had bee allocated in the budget for uplift of agriculture sector and to control locust and termed it a good initiative of the government.

He said, " Government in the budget has also allocated reasonable amount to deal with the weather changes which proves government's seriousness to protect crops from adverse effects of weather."He said that already work on various projects under 'Prime Agriculture Emergency Programme' was underway to strengthen farmers and agriculture sector.

Under the prevailing circumstances, collective efforts were required to overcome challenges, he added.

