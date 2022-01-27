Farming starts on land belonging to Guru Nanak

Farming has been started on 64 acre of land belonging to Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, in Kartarpur Sahib, which will be supervised by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Kartarpur Corridor Management Unit (KCMU).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Farming has been started on 64 acre of land belonging to Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, in Kartarpur Sahib, which will be supervised by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Kartarpur Corridor Management Unit (KCMU).

Head of Kartarpur Management Muhammad Latif inaugurated the farming while Sikh from India also participated in the ceremony.

The production will be spent on Sikh pilgrims.

The Sikh community is grateful to the Pakistani government for initiating the cultivationof lands belonging to Guru Nanak Dev Ji.