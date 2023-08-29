Farms advised for sugarcane cultivation in September

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers to use the latest technologies and cultivate sugarcane crops in September for getting a bumper yield.

A spokesman fot the agriculture (Extension) department said here on Tuesday that approved varieties had most resistance against various diseases besides giving high quality yield. Therefore, growers should cultivate hybrid approved varieties of sugarcane preferably to get the maximum production.

He said that the agriculture department had approved various sugarcane varieties, including CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, for September cultivation.

These varieties became ready for harvest early and gave more yield than the varieties cultivated in November or October.

He advised farmers to select healthy seed of sugarcane for September cultivation as high yield mostly depended upon the selection of healthy and disease-free seed. The hybrid approved varieties could give 60,000 to 80,000 kilograms per acre yield, he added.