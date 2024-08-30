Farms advised to start September cultivation of sugarcane

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to immediately start September cultivation of sugarcane to get bumper yield of the crop for mitigating their financial constraints.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, sugarcane is a cash crop which has an attractive market value. If farmers cultivate it in September, its production will substantially increase, which would help them overcome their financial problems.

Therefore, farmers should prefer to cultivate sugarcane crops in September and use approved hybrid varieties which have most resistance against various diseases in addition to giving high quality yield despite harsh climate conditions, he added.

He also advised farmers to select healthy sugarcane seed for September cultivation as high yield mostly depends upon the selection of healthy and disease-free seed. Approved varieties can give 60,000 to 80,000 kilogram per acre yield, he added.