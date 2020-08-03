Farms situated in vicinity of city being irrigated by contaminated water: KP PA told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday was informed that farms of vegetables and fruits situated in the vicinity of provincial metropolis was being irrigated by contaminated water.

Rehana Ismail of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal through a calling attention notice told that majority of the farms in surrounding areas of Peshawar were being irrigated by contaminated water.

She told that 90 percent of vegetables and fruits grown in these farms were hazardous and irrigated by water that was injurious to people and increasing ailments of different kinds.

Responding to the calling attention notice,minister for population welfare, Hisham Inamullah said that Chief Minister and concerned authorities were not oblivious to the situation while irrigation department has also devised a policy that has been shared with concerned departments adding policy would be implemented very soon.

Maleeha Nisar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that workers welfare boards have been established by Government to provide facilities of health and education to children of labours working in industries. She said that 48 Working Folks Schools are functioning under these boards but their employees were facing issues relating to their job security, service structure and payment of salaries from 2011.

Provincial labor minister, Shoukat Yousafzai told that employees have moved court and the Government was unable to take any step as the matter was sub judice.