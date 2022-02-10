UrduPoint.com

Farogh, Ahsan Boon Discuss Amendments In Criminal Law

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Ahsan Bhoon on Thursday discussed the proposed amendments in the Criminal Law

The SCBA president and members of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) were specially invited by the law minister.

The meeting was also attended by SCBA Secretary Wasim Mumtaz and other members, Pakistan Bar Council member Hassan Raza Pasha and senior Law Ministry officials.

The SCBA president and a PBC member appreciated the work of law minister and submitted their suggestions regarding amendments in the Criminal Law.

Welcoming the suggestions, the law minister pledged to work together with the SCBA and PBC.

