Farogh Asks Memon To Show Evidence Of Allegations Or Face Court Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Farogh asks Memon to show evidence of allegations or face court case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Thursday asked the ex official of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), to show evidence of allegations or face court case for creating a false story.

"We never asked the ex official of investigation agency to go against Justice Faez Isa for conducting inquiry," he said in an interview with a private television channel.

Bashir Memon said he should present solid proof before the court otherwise, he will face legal action as per law.

Barrister Shahzad Akbar has sent notice to ex official of FIA for leveling false allegations, he stated. Replying to a question, the law minister said: "There is a third party behind Bashir Memon."

