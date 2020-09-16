Farogh asks opposition to unveil truth about FATF laws

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday said the opposition parties should unveil the truth about the laws pertaining to the financial action task force (FATF).

Talking to a private news channel, he said there were a few elements in the opposition benches who were working against the national interest.

The minister said the incumbent government had required the support of maximum parliamentarians for the approval of the Bill.

In reply to a question, he said the passage of the FATF bill was imperative for boosting the investment, business and alleviation of the poverty.

In case of opposing the bill, he alarmed that Pakistan could fall into the grey list. He also made it clear that the government would not make any legislation against the Constitution.