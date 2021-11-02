UrduPoint.com

Farogh Briefs IMF Officials About Financial Legalisation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:03 AM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Monday briefed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Officials about financial legalisation in the country

A meeting was held here chaired by Dr Farogh Naseem and was attended by the top IMF officials via video link.

The meeting was also attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bukhari, the Secretary for Law and Justice, the Deputy Governor SBP and the senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, the issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail in the meeting.

The IMF officials asked questions regarding financial legislation in Pakistan while Dr. Forogh Naseem gave satisfactory replies to the questions of the IMF officials.

The IMF officials expressed satisfaction with the Law Minister's response and praised Dr. Farogh Naseem.

Dr. Farogh Naseem also briefed the IMF officials on legal complexities regarding financial legislation in Pakistan.

The Federal Minister thanked the IMF for its cooperation during the COVID-19.

He was of the view that the Ministry of Law was working hard for development of the country and get out of the difficult situations.

