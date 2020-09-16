Farogh designated as new convener of CCED

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem has been designated as the convener of the Cabinet Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CCED) to find the reasons behind the enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem has been designated as the convener of the Cabinet Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CCED) to find the reasons behind the enforced disappearances.

According to the press release issued here on Wednesday, the committee would also give recommendations on how to control these incidents according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.