Farogh Expresses Satisfaction Over Procedure For Successor Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Farogh expresses satisfaction over procedure for successor certificates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the procedure of National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) for issuance of successor certificates.

According to a spokesman of law ministry, the chairman NADRA briefed the minister regarding the authority's software and procedure for successor certificates.

He said that the formal inaugural ceremony of the software would be held tomorrow in Prime Minister House.

