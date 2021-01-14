UrduPoint.com
Farogh Inaugurates Upgraded 'Library, Research Wing' At Law Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:52 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Thursday inaugurated the upgraded "Library and Research Wing" at the Ministry of Law and Justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Thursday inaugurated the upgraded "Library and Research Wing" at the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Law Secretary Raja Naeem Akber briefed the law minister regarding the improved aspects of the new library and purchase of new books for research work on various subjects related to Law.

He said around 30 thousand legal books had now been arranged in the bookshelves with bar-codes for easy access, tracking and search. Court books and legal documents had been reconstructed in proper readable and printable format.

The law minister was informed that state-of-the-art fiber optics internet connection had been installed for the consultants and interns.

The secretary said for the first time in the history of law ministry, three world renowned national and international online legal portals had been deployed and activated. Similarly, The West Law and other vital organs had also been activated and the ministry was planning to introduce Lexis Nexis in the next quarter for research purpose, he added.

He said eight work stations had been established, in order to facilitate research, inside the library which was equipped with high speed WiFi routers installed for wireless Information Technology and Telecom gadgets like laptops.

He said all feature LED had also been installed with built-in WiFi internet and other multimedia support for video conferencing.

The minister was also briefed about the updation of Pakistan Code and told that the rules/orders, government notifications and subordinate laws had been scanned to be launched on the official website.

The law minister was also shown the books that remained in personal use of Quaid-eAzam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the government of India Act of 1935 by J S Admin Umar Aziz.

Dr Farogh Naseem appreciated the hard work involved in revamping of the library and its up gradation on modern lines.

He said the efforts of the officials of the law ministry would promote research based learning.

