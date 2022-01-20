UrduPoint.com

Farogh Naeems Responses Mrs Isa Against Her Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 12:39 AM

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday replied to the letter written by Mrs Sarina Isa wife of Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addressed to him and PM's Advisor on Accountability Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday replied to the letter written by Mrs Sarina Isa wife of Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addressed to him and PM's Advisor on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

The minister in his statement issued to media stated "Today we have received a letter by Ms. Sarina Isa dated 17 January, 2022, wherein she has as usual leveled baseless, fake and malafide allegations against the undersigned. We are of the view that apart from the allegations in the said letter being totally false, the letter has been written for an ulterior motive so as to take advantage in any pending or future litigation, with a view to escape accountability and elude the rigours of law.

We are of the considered view that we have enough tolerated the non-sensical allegations by the lady and those behind her, and have decided to issue an appropriate defamation notice and take them to the court of law for loss and damage to our reputation, which has, inter alia, been occasioned through the letter in question." The statement further stated that the frivolity of the lady and her cohorts can also be appreciated from the letter dated 31st December, 2021, which she has written to the bureaucracy, wherein out of context she has made concocted and false references to the undersigned and others.

The malafides orchestrated by the lady and persons behind her, have to logically stop; therefore, rights are reserved, it added.

