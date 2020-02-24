UrduPoint.com
Farogh Naseem Apologizes To Ex-AGP Anwar Mansoor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:41 PM

Farogh Naseem apologizes to ex-AGP Anwar Mansoor

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Monday has apologized to former Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor over statement against him

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Monday has apologized to former Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor over statement against him.Talking to media outside the Supreme Court (SC), the law minister said that Anwar Mansoor is like his elder brother and that he has withdrawn his remarks against him.

Farogh Naseem further told that he has no reservation over appointment of Barrister Khalid Jawed Khan as new AGP.Earlier, the minister told that Anwar Mansoor's statement in SC was in his personal capacity and government had nothing to do with it.

He said that government did not know about the arguments of ex-AGP in the apex court.

No one has appreciated the statement of Anwar Mansoor as all the judges are honorable for the government, he added.Former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on Wednesday has submitted a written apology note in the Supreme Court (SC) over his controversial statement.In the apology letter, Anwar Mansoor said that he has the highest regard and respect for the judiciary and that he cannot think of causing any adverse comment as to the honor, honesty and integrity of the apex court.I withdraw my statement made on February 18, 2020 and unconditionally apologize for having made the same, he added.

