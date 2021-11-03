Farogh Naseem chairs meeting regarding anti-rape law

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding anti-rape law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding anti-rape law.

The meeting was attended by the Prosecutor General Punjab and officers of the Prosecution Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was also attended by senior officers of Punjab Police.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari and law ministry officials have also attended the meeting.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, the participants discussed in detail the Anti-rape law and presented suggestions regarding the law.

The Law Minister listened the suggestions of all the participants and thanked them for their suggestions.

All participants praised the anti-rape law and appreciated Barrister Farough Naseem's efforts on this legislation.