UrduPoint.com

Farogh Naseem Chairs Meeting Regarding Anti-rape Law

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:49 PM

Farogh Naseem chairs meeting regarding anti-rape law

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding anti-rape law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding anti-rape law.

The meeting was attended by the Prosecutor General Punjab and officers of the Prosecution Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was also attended by senior officers of Punjab Police.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari and law ministry officials have also attended the meeting.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, the participants discussed in detail the Anti-rape law and presented suggestions regarding the law.

The Law Minister listened the suggestions of all the participants and thanked them for their suggestions.

All participants praised the anti-rape law and appreciated Barrister Farough Naseem's efforts on this legislation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Law Minister All

Recent Stories

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

35 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in ..

UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in life sciences sector

35 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of UAE, Saudi Ar ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Bahrain at Expo ..

1 hour ago
 HEC grants permission to SU to continue MA, M.Com ..

HEC grants permission to SU to continue MA, M.Com (External) Programme

51 seconds ago
 PEMRA revalidates MS ISC's permission for CNN land ..

PEMRA revalidates MS ISC's permission for CNN landing rights

52 seconds ago
 First cargo consignment from Ubekistan arrives via ..

First cargo consignment from Ubekistan arrives via Torkham border

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.