Farogh Naseem congrats nation over passage of two FATF related bills by Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem has congratulated the nation over passage of two important bills by Senate related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and termed it a good initiative.

In a statement, issued here Thursday the Law minister stated that two bills including Anti-terrorism (URS) Bill and the United Nations (Security Council Act) 1948 Amendment Bill were passed by the house.

He hoped that passage of two such bills will help to meet the FATF deadline.

He also congratulated that nation on the eve of Eid-ul Adha and requested to celebrate Eid with strict compliance of the SOPs against the corona virus and for maintaining social distancing.