Farogh Naseem denies baseless allegations leveled by Bashir Memon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem on Wednesday denied the baseless allegations leveled by former Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Bashir Memon was completely telling lie and leveling allegations without proof.

He said that he had never discussed any issue regarding Justice Qazi Faez Isa with Memon. Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar, Azam Khan and Bashir Memon had never come to his office together, he clarified.

Farogh Naseem said,"I do not know the agenda of Bashir Memon , who seems to be mentally ill."