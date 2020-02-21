UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farogh Naseem Expresses Concerns Over Nomination Of Khalid Jawed Khan As New AGP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:26 PM

Farogh Naseem expresses concerns over nomination of Khalid Jawed Khan as new AGP

Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem on Friday has expressed reservations over the decision of the government to appoint barrister Khalid Jawed Khan as new Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem on Friday has expressed reservations over the decision of the government to appoint barrister Khalid Jawed Khan as new Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).According to media reports, the delay in the appointment of new AGP is due to the divided responses of the Federal Cabinet members on this matter.

Sources told that a strong part of the cabinet is insisting to make Khalid Jawed as new AGP.The reaction came after Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned as AGP on the demand of Pakistan Bar Council.Anwar Mansoor Khan had forwarded his resignation to President Dr.

Arif Alvi which states, "I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the Chairman, has demanded through its Press Release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney-General for Pakistan."Being a life member of Karachi Bar Association, Sindh Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association, and having previously served as the Advocate-General Sindh, the Attorney-General for Pakistan and a judge of the High Court of Sindh, I stand with my brothers and colleagues at the Bar and I wish to reaffirm my faith in the highest principles of integrity and professional excellence that the Pakistan Bar Council has always stood for.

"Accordingly, I hereby resign from the position of the Attorney-General for Pakistan and request you to accept it with immediate effect.

In the last year and a half, I worked to the best of my ability to serve this solemn office with honesty of purpose, and commitment to upholding the constitution."I wish my successor the very best of success and pray that God may continue to shower His countless blessings on our motherland and nation."Following the resignation of Anwar Mansoor, Prime Minister Imran Khan had strictly directed the party's representatives to refrain themselves from passing any comments about the judiciary.Earlier, Farogh Naseem had said that Anwar Mansoor's statement was in his personal capacity and government has nothing to do with it.He said that government did not know that Anwar Mansoor will give such arguments.

Not only judiciary but government was also shocked by his stance, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court February May 2020 God Media From Government Cabinet Best Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Stage actress quits 25-year old association with t ..

3 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE’s gift of hope

14 minutes ago

Light rain likely at few places in northeast Punja ..

2 minutes ago

Wife accused in murdering her husband nabbed after ..

2 minutes ago

Umar Akmal confesses to meeting bookmaker

23 seconds ago

Afghan peace process moving in right direction: Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.