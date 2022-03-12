UrduPoint.com

Farogh Naseem Lays Foundation Stone Of FST Camp Office

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) camp office Karachi here at the Pakistan Secretariat

While addressing to the foundation stone laying ceremony, he said that the removal of the Provisional Constitution Order (PCO) Judges in the past created a vacuum and were deprived of many good Judges.

He said that the country needed the merit. He said that the Federal Service Tribunal delivered good Judgements based on merit in 70s, 80s and 90s.

Farogh Naseem said that the Federal Service Tribunal and Income Tax Tribunal pronounced famous decisions in the past.

He said that the peaceful coexistence was significant. He said that the lawyers had to play an important role in the justice system.

The Federal Minister said that 'Administration of Justice' was not focused.

Replying to a question, he said that MQM- Pakistan stood by Pakistan and its people.

He also lauded the role of Chairman of the Federal Service Tribunal Qazi Khalid Ali for his services and Judgments.

