Farogh Naseem Reappointed As Law Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:05 PM

Farogh Naseem reappointed as law minister

Farogh Naseem has taken oath again as Law Minister.According to media reports, Farogh Naseem has taken oath again as Law Minister while President Arif Alvi administered oath to minister

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Farogh Naseem has taken oath again as Law Minister.According to media reports, Farogh Naseem has taken oath again as Law Minister while President Arif Alvi administered oath to minister.It is pertinent to mention here that Farogh Naseem had resigned from cabinet to fight the Army chief case in Supreme Court.Now the numbers of Federal cabinet members reached 49.

