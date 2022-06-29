UrduPoint.com

Farogh Naseem Rejects Fawad Chaudhar's Claim Of Giving Plots To Judges

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of giving plots to judges

The former law minister says it was Imran Khan himself who had ordered filing a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2022) Former law minister Farogh Naseem has rejected PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s allegations of giving plots to judgges.

Farogh Naseem challenged Fawad Chaudhry to show any proof of the cabinet’s decision against giving plots to judges.

Naseem said, "The real issue was building a colony for the poor employees of the Supreme Court (SC) and the SC registrar also wrote a letter to the then government for building a colony,".

His reaction came after former information minister Fawad Chaudhry’s claim that the then PTI government decided against giving plots to judges but Farogh Naseem being law minister had refused to implement it.

Naseem said former prime minister Imran Khan had also formed a committee comprising Shahzad Akbar and Shireen Mazari. He said the committee, however, had rejected the idea of building a colony, pointing out that Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry had forcefully opposed the housing proposal.

Speaking about filing a reference against SC judge Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, the former law minister categorically turned down PTI chairman Imran Khan’s claim of misleading him in filing a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Farogh Naseem also said that a reference against Justice Isa was filed on the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) report.

The ex-law minister said that Imran Khan had called him to the PM’s office and asked that since the eradication of corruption was the PTI government’s agenda, therefore the reference should be filed immediately.

“It was Imran Khan himself who had ordered filing a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa,” he added.

