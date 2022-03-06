UrduPoint.com

Farogh Naseem Stresses For Law Reforms

Published March 06, 2022

Farogh Naseem stresses for law reforms

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Sunday said the reforms of law were need of the hour.

He said that it is a high time to 'put ourselves in order'.

He stated this while addressing a book launching ceremony titled 'Selected Judgements' Volumes I, II and III Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi benches authored by the Chairman of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) of Pakistan Qazi Khalid Ali here at a local hotel.

Former CJP Justice (Retd.) Anwar Zaheer Jamali, Chairman of the FST Qazi Khalid Ali and others were also present on the occasion.

The federal minister said the world had adopted a pattern to record evidence electronically.

He said the lawyers resisted law reforms.

He further said the bar associations were invited for their inputs pertaining to amendments to certain laws but they termed those as exploitation and rejected.

Farogh Naseem said that it had to be decided by the Pakistanis either to make reforms to laws or not.

He said that the wives and children of judges in other countries had to follow a conduct but in Pakistan the things were different.

The minister said that judges were removed in other countries over wrong perception.

He said, 'We have to contemplate on how to steer the country in the right direction'. He said that we have to empower the country.

Farogh Naseem also lauded the efforts of FST chairman Qazi Khalid Ali.

Earlier, he was presented a copy of the book launched.

