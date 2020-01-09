UrduPoint.com
Farogh Naseem, Sultan Discuss CPC Implementation In KP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:42 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Mohammad Farogh Naseem met the Law Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sultan Mohammad Khan here Thursday to discuss the effective implementation of Civil Procedure Code (CPC) in KP

Talking to the KP Minister, the Federal Minister said it was the aim of the government to cut time and cost of litigation and amendment in CPC is a major step in that direction.

KP Law Minister agreed that the introduction of two tier system in the Civil Procedure Code will be helpful in providing speedy justice to the litigants.

Advocate General KP, Shumail Ahmed Butt was also present during the meeting.

