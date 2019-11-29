UrduPoint.com
Farogh Naseem Takes Oath For Reappointment As Federal Law Minister

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 12:20 PM

Farogh Naseem takes oath for reappointment as federal law minister

Farogh Naseem was administered oath by President Alvi after he resigned from his position to appear in the Supreme Court in army chief case.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) Farogh Naseem, the leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement which is coalition partner of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has been reappointed as Federal law minister.President Arif Alvi administered him oath for his reappointment as the federal law minister.

Farogh Naseem, who is also known lawyer, resigned from his position to appear before the Supreme Court to represent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in extension case. Farogh Naseem appeared before the Supreme Court but Pakistan Bar Council cancelled his license to bar him from appearance in the case.

However, later his appointment was restored by the council. On Thursday, the country’s top court granted another six-month to General Bajwa for his extension as Chief of Army Staff, and sought assurance from the federal government for legislation on the matter.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah announced short order reserved earlier on the matter. The Jurists Foundation through its Chairman Riaz Rahi had moved the petition against extension granted to army chief by the PTI government.

