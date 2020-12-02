UrduPoint.com
Farogh Naseem Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:22 PM

Farogh Naseem tests positive for COVID-19

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus

According to law ministry spokesman, the minister has self-quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi after confirmed the report.

He will continue to work from home, the spokesman added.

