Farogh Naseem tests positive for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to law ministry spokesman, the minister has self-quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi after confirmed the report.

He will continue to work from home, the spokesman added.