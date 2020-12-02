Farogh Naseem Tests Positive For COVID-19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to law ministry spokesman, the minister has self-quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi after confirmed the report.
He will continue to work from home, the spokesman added.