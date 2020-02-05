UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farogh Naseem Vows Continue Pleading The Case Of Innocent Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Farogh Naseem vows continue pleading the case of innocent Kashmiris

Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday said that the country would continue pleading the case of suffering of Kashmiris at all international fora to unmask the real face of Indian government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday said that the country would continue pleading the case of suffering of Kashmiris at all international fora to unmask the real face of Indian government.

In his Kashmir Solidarity Day message, he said Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) were enduring Indian brutalities from the last seven decades and yet deprived from their inherent right of self determination as promised by United Nations.

Pakistan supports their just struggle against the Indian occupied forces, he said adding that Pakistan strongly condemns brutalities of Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi who is impressed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS's) ideology of hate Muslims.

Pakistan will continue exposing the so called Indian claims of secularism and world's largest democracy. Wednesday February 5th was the 185th day of lockdown in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK), which has paralysed the lives of Kashmiri people. e abrogation of Article 370 and depriving IoJK people from their rights was another chapter of Indian atrocities against Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Democracy Jammu February Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Ryabkov Says JCPOA Joint Commission Meeti ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister rules out reconciliation with corru ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir solidarity day observed in Umerkot

1 minute ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in KP

1 minute ago

Pakistan Sports Board marks Kashmir Solidarity Day ..

6 minutes ago

Russia to Compete for Contract to Develop AIP Subm ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.