Farogh Naseem vows continue pleading the case of innocent Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday said that the country would continue pleading the case of suffering of Kashmiris at all international fora to unmask the real face of Indian government.

In his Kashmir Solidarity Day message, he said Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) were enduring Indian brutalities from the last seven decades and yet deprived from their inherent right of self determination as promised by United Nations.

Pakistan supports their just struggle against the Indian occupied forces, he said adding that Pakistan strongly condemns brutalities of Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi who is impressed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS's) ideology of hate Muslims.

Pakistan will continue exposing the so called Indian claims of secularism and world's largest democracy. Wednesday February 5th was the 185th day of lockdown in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK), which has paralysed the lives of Kashmiri people. e abrogation of Article 370 and depriving IoJK people from their rights was another chapter of Indian atrocities against Kashmiris.