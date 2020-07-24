UrduPoint.com
Farogh Nasim Sworn In As Federal Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Farogh Nasim sworn in as federal minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Senator Farogh Naseem of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Friday took oath as Federal minister.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to Farogh Naseem in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr also attended by federal cabinet members and senior officers.

Barrister Farogh Naseem had resigned from the office of law minister on June 1, 2020 to represent the government in the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Earlier in November last too, he had quit the portfolio to pursue another case in the Supreme Court pertaining to the extension in the tenure of the army chief.

