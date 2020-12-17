Farogh Tested Negative For COVID-19
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem Thursday tested negative for COVID-19.
In a Twitter message, Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem said "Grateful to Allah Almighty that I have tested negative for Coronavirus today. I thank everyone for their prayers and wishes."