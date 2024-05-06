Farooq Abdullah calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute in line with Kashmiris’ aspirations

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has reiterated that only dialogue between Pakistan and India can bring peace to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the South Asian region at large

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has reiterated that only dialogue between Pakistan and India can bring peace to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the South Asian region at large.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, while asking for considering the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh, Farooq Abdullah in a media interview in Srinagar stated that incidents like the recent assault on the Indian Air Force convoy have plagued the region for several months.

“That area has been disturbed for many months.

Incidents have taken place in Rajouri, Surankote, and other adjacent areas,” he remarked, arguing that the BJP government’s assertion blaming Article 370 for militancy has been debunked.

Regarding armed resistance, Abdullah pointed out that despite the BJP government’s claims, militancy persists even after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. “I believe the Cold War between India and Pakistan is responsible for it. Until the two countries initiate a dialogue process and find a solution to this issue, it won’t cease,” he emphasized.