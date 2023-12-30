Open Menu

Farooq Abdullah For Impartial Probe Into Killing, Torturing Of Civilians By Indian Army In Poonch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Farooq Abdullah for impartial probe into killing, torturing of civilians by Indian army in Poonch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has reiterated the demand for an impartial probe into the killing and torturing of civilians by Indian troops at an army camp in the Surankote area of Poonch district in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian Army had picked up several civilians after the killing of five troops in an attack in the area on December 21. The army killed three of them in custody and injured others by subjecting them to severe torture. A video that went viral on social media showed the Indian troops brutally beating the civilians and pouring chili powder on their wounds.

Farooq Abdullah visited the government hospital in Rajouri and met the injured civilians. Consoling the victims’ families, he strongly condemned the incident and said that there was no place for such incidents in any society. He also reiterated the demand for an impartial and time-bound judicial probe into the incident.

Later, talking to reporters, he maintained that dialogue between India and Pakistan is the only way to resolve the Kashmir dispute. Farooq Abdullah also charged the Narendra Modi-led Indian government with causing discrimination against the minority communities in India. Such a stance by the BJP government will only weaken India, he added.

