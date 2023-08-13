Farooq Abdullah says India, Pakistan should hold talks on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :National Conference (NC) president in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Farooq Abdullah, has said that India and Pakistan should hold talks with honesty on the Kashmir dispute.

Farooq Abdullah said that India and Pakistan should talk with pure intentions as wars do not resolve anything, Kashmir media service reported on Sunday.

He said promoting border tourism or holding rallies in Jammu and Kashmir is only a tamasha which will go on until India and Pakistan hold talks with honesty on the Kashmir issue. He said, "The leaderships of both sides should come together with open hearts as there has been enough show-off."He was responding to a question that whether the situation in occupied Kashmir had changed as border tourism is being promoted and Indian flag rallies were being organized by BJP activists in IIOJK.