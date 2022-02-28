UrduPoint.com

Farooq Abdullah Shares Harrowing Ordeal Of IIOJK Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Farooq Abdullah shares harrowing ordeal of IIOJK youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday said youth bulge of Jammu and Kashmir was staring at shrinking employ ability, brewing insecurity and lost opportunities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, While addressing a public meeting in Srinagar, he said, "The incumbent administration is sitting on its hands and doing nothing to address the scathing and widespread unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir." He said people of J&K had suffered from a far deeper setback from pandemic than the people of Indian states; primarily because of the absence of any popular and representative government and secondarily because of the political and economic instability induced by the ill-conceived decisions of New Delhi from time to time.

On the Ukraine-Russia standoff, Farooq said both the countries should return to the path of negotiations and predicted that India might face a far more difficult situation in the months ahead, given global uncertainty, than it might have expected after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wane.

"Since the world today is far more globalized, the impact will apparently be more acute.

