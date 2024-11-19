Open Menu

Farooq Abdullah Slams Hardliner BJP For Neglecting Jammu's Uplift Deliberately, Seeks Revival Of ‘Darbar Move’

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately, seeks revival of ‘Darbar Move’

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Nov, 2024) Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) based National Conference (NC) President and ex "Chief Minister" of the occupied J &K state, Dr. Farooq Abdullah has bitterly criticized the hardliner BJP for its apparent lack of concern for Jammu, accusing the party of neglecting the region's development.

Speaking at a function in occupied Srinagar late, he pointed out issues like poor road conditions, unreliable power supply, high unemployment, toll plazas, job outsourcing, mining activities, and the rise of large retail chains as evidence of the BJP’s indifference in the Jammu region, said a report reaching here from across the Line of Control (LoC).

He questioned the BJP's unfulfilled promises, asking where the promised jobs, roads, schools, and hospitals were after nearly a decade.

Abdullah asserted that under the leadership of "Chief Minister" Omar Abdullah, a "democratic government" in the IIOJK would ensure comprehensive development in Jammu.

He also underscored the significance of the 'Darbar Move,' an old tradition that was discontinued by Delhi's installed "lieutenant governor-led administration" in 2021, the report said.

APP / ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Poor Road Job Jammu Srinagar From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

1 minute ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

3 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

12 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

12 hours ago
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

12 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

12 hours ago
 Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate out ..

Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia

12 hours ago
 Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative m ..

Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority

12 hours ago
 Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water ..

Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages

13 hours ago
 G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' ..

G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan