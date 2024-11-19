- Home
- Pakistan
- Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately, seeks revival of ‘ ..
Farooq Abdullah Slams Hardliner BJP For Neglecting Jammu's Uplift Deliberately, Seeks Revival Of ‘Darbar Move’
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Nov, 2024) Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) based National Conference (NC) President and ex "Chief Minister" of the occupied J &K state, Dr. Farooq Abdullah has bitterly criticized the hardliner BJP for its apparent lack of concern for Jammu, accusing the party of neglecting the region's development.
Speaking at a function in occupied Srinagar late, he pointed out issues like poor road conditions, unreliable power supply, high unemployment, toll plazas, job outsourcing, mining activities, and the rise of large retail chains as evidence of the BJP’s indifference in the Jammu region, said a report reaching here from across the Line of Control (LoC).
He questioned the BJP's unfulfilled promises, asking where the promised jobs, roads, schools, and hospitals were after nearly a decade.
Abdullah asserted that under the leadership of "Chief Minister" Omar Abdullah, a "democratic government" in the IIOJK would ensure comprehensive development in Jammu.
He also underscored the significance of the 'Darbar Move,' an old tradition that was discontinued by Delhi's installed "lieutenant governor-led administration" in 2021, the report said.
APP / ahr/378
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New polio case reported in KP, raising disease toll to 50 in country2 minutes ago
-
Smog awareness pamphlets distributed2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,000 litres of adulterated milk11 minutes ago
-
300 electric buses for Lahore by year-end: Azma Bokhari12 minutes ago
-
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today13 minutes ago
-
Two dead as car overturns into ditch near Rawalakot31 minutes ago
-
Snowfall ends dry spell in upper reaches of Kashmir, More snowfall on Neelam valley peaks predicted31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,600 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
Spanish senators discover unforgettable charms in Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Health expert urged citizen to take precautionary measures during unfavorable weather conditions2 hours ago
-
Sikh pilgrims to attend ceremony in safe environment: ETPB official11 hours ago
-
AJK President urges South Africa-based Kashmiri expatriates to accelerate efforts to raise Kashmir i ..11 hours ago