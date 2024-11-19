MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Nov, 2024) Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) based National Conference (NC) President and ex "Chief Minister" of the occupied J &K state, Dr. Farooq Abdullah has bitterly criticized the hardliner BJP for its apparent lack of concern for Jammu, accusing the party of neglecting the region's development.

Speaking at a function in occupied Srinagar late, he pointed out issues like poor road conditions, unreliable power supply, high unemployment, toll plazas, job outsourcing, mining activities, and the rise of large retail chains as evidence of the BJP’s indifference in the Jammu region, said a report reaching here from across the Line of Control (LoC).

He questioned the BJP's unfulfilled promises, asking where the promised jobs, roads, schools, and hospitals were after nearly a decade.

Abdullah asserted that under the leadership of "Chief Minister" Omar Abdullah, a "democratic government" in the IIOJK would ensure comprehensive development in Jammu.

He also underscored the significance of the 'Darbar Move,' an old tradition that was discontinued by Delhi's installed "lieutenant governor-led administration" in 2021, the report said.

