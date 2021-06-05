Farooq Abdullah vows to continue struggle for restoration of Article 370

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah has said that he will continue to strive for the restoration of Articles 370, 35-A, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Addressing a virtual meeting of his party's provincial committee members in Srinagar, he said National Conference won't give up on the peaceful and constitutional struggle for the restoration of Kashmiris' rights.

"Our priority will remain the restoration of Articles 370, 35-A. The idea of fostering peace, prosperity and development in Jammu and Kashmir is elusive until people's infringed constitutional rights aren't restored," he added.