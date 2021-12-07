MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) : Dec 07 (APP):President of National Conference and former chief minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Dr Farooq Abdullah Tuesday said that Kashmiris will rise above oppression and will get back what has been snatched, said a report reached here from across the line of control (LoC).

Addressing his party workers at Jammu, Abdullah reiterated that National Conference to continue the struggle for restoration of Article 370 and 35A, the report said. Definitely "we will win this struggle" he vowed.

Abdullah said still the people in IIOJK were being deprived of their rights, it added.

Farooq Abdullah said that after the sacrifices of over 700 of Indian farmers and the apprehensions of defeat in the elections in 5 states of India, the Indian government has accepted to repeal the farm laws.

"New Delhi only works to win elections and not for the prosperity of the nation. I want to tell them that stop this politics of hatred otherwise India won't survive," he said this while lambasting the extremist Indian rulers.

"I declare that IIOJK people will rise above their oppression and will get back their rights. No one can suppress us. Definitely we will win this struggle," he said.