UrduPoint.com

Farooq Abdullah Warns BJP To Stop Politics Of Hatred Otherwise India Won't Survive

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Farooq Abdullah warns BJP to stop politics of hatred otherwise India won't survive

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) : Dec 07 (APP):President of National Conference and former chief minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Dr Farooq Abdullah Tuesday said that Kashmiris will rise above oppression and will get back what has been snatched, said a report reached here from across the line of control (LoC).

Addressing his party workers at Jammu, Abdullah reiterated that National Conference to continue the struggle for restoration of Article 370 and 35A, the report said. Definitely "we will win this struggle" he vowed.

Abdullah said still the people in IIOJK were being deprived of their rights, it added.

Farooq Abdullah said that after the sacrifices of over 700 of Indian farmers and the apprehensions of defeat in the elections in 5 states of India, the Indian government has accepted to repeal the farm laws.

"New Delhi only works to win elections and not for the prosperity of the nation. I want to tell them that stop this politics of hatred otherwise India won't survive," he said this while lambasting the extremist Indian rulers.

"I declare that IIOJK people will rise above their oppression and will get back their rights. No one can suppress us. Definitely we will win this struggle," he said.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Line Of Control Jammu New Delhi From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

1 hour ago
 Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks wit ..

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

17 minutes ago
 5 held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

5 held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

17 minutes ago
 Egypt court frees man whose case strained Italy ti ..

Egypt court frees man whose case strained Italy ties

17 minutes ago
 JCP confirms employment of two Islamabad High Cour ..

JCP confirms employment of two Islamabad High Court judges

17 minutes ago
 Govt urged to incentivise domestic auto industry

Govt urged to incentivise domestic auto industry

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.