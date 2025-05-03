Farooq Abdullah Warns Of War Dangers, Says Muslim Identity Under Attack In India
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Saturday voiced grave concerns over the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, warning that any escalation could bring devastating consequences not only to soldiers but to ordinary people on both sides of the border.
According to Kashmir Media Service, speaking in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah said that diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation are also in motion, though only time will reveal how successful global powers will be in calming the crisis.
He stressed that while hostilities seem to be on the rise, it is essential to support peace initiatives.
Responding to recent developments, including the repatriation of Pakistani nationals from Indian soil following the Pahalgam incident, Farooq Abdullah criticized the move as inhumane.
He also acknowledged the serious security and intelligence failures behind the incident but said collective punishment was not the solution.
He also pointed to a broader atmosphere of anti-Muslim sentiment within India, expressing concern over the systematic targeting of Muslims, including efforts to erase their identity.
“For the last ten years, there has been a campaign to wipe out Muslims, to burn mosques. We were already struggling with that”, he added.
