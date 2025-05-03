Open Menu

Farooq Abdullah Warns Of War Dangers, Says Muslim Identity Under Attack In India

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Farooq Abdullah warns of war dangers, says Muslim identity under attack in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Saturday voiced grave concerns over the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, warning that any escalation could bring devastating consequences not only to soldiers but to ordinary people on both sides of the border.

According to Kashmir Media Service, speaking in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah said that diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation are also in motion, though only time will reveal how successful global powers will be in calming the crisis.

He stressed that while hostilities seem to be on the rise, it is essential to support peace initiatives.

Responding to recent developments, including the repatriation of Pakistani nationals from Indian soil following the Pahalgam incident, Farooq Abdullah criticized the move as inhumane.

He also acknowledged the serious security and intelligence failures behind the incident but said collective punishment was not the solution.

He also pointed to a broader atmosphere of anti-Muslim sentiment within India, expressing concern over the systematic targeting of Muslims, including efforts to erase their identity.

“For the last ten years, there has been a campaign to wipe out Muslims, to burn mosques. We were already struggling with that”, he added.

Recent Stories

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

6 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

15 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

15 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

15 hours ago
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

15 hours ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

15 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

15 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

15 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

15 hours ago
 Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan