Farooq Afzal assumes charge as principal of AMC and LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal officially assumed charge as Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Thursday.

Addressing health professionals, he emphasized the need for national devotion and committed service, urging staff to align their work with the people-friendly policies of the current government.

He stated that in accordance with the health vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps will be taken to further improve the institutions through teamwork and discipline. “Our top priorities are ensuring better care for patients and increasing the available facilities for them,” he said.

He revealed that a mechanism has already been established to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services at LGH at all times. “These are our own institutions, and it is our collective responsibility to improve them,” he remarked.

The newly appointed principal also expressed his resolve to enhance the performance and infrastructure of the Postgraduate Medical Institute, Ameeruddin Medical College, and Lahore General Hospital. “I will do my utmost to uphold the trust placed in me and will work with everyone to bring about meaningful improvements,” he concluded.