Farooq, Asad Discuss Latest Situation In IOJK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:18 PM

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar here on Monday discussed the latest situation of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK) and other issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar here on Monday discussed the latest situation of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK) and other issues of mutual interest.

Both the leaders expressed grave concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the held valley, said a news release.

The AJK prime minister told Asad Umar that Indian occupant forces while taking undue advantage of the COVID-19 committing massive human rights abuses in the occupied territory.

He said through changes in the domicile laws, Indian government was settling non-state subjects particularly Hindus in the held valley to change its demographic composition and converting Muslim majority into minority.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan asked government of Pakistan to raise strong voice over the Indian nefarious designs and warned world community that such steps would push the region towards instability and unending war.

While discussing the upcoming budget of the AJK, he said in the wake of COVID-19, AJK government would provide maximum relief to the public in the budget 2020-21.

