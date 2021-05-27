Farooq boosted AJK as self supported in Hydro power generation

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that the government was taking concrete steps to utilize water resources to generate electricity to bring about a socio economic changes with prime focus to ameliorate the life style of the people of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that the government was taking concrete steps to utilize water resources to generate electricity to bring about a socio economic changes with prime focus to ameliorate the life style of the people of the state.

Talking to journalists after inaugurating of 14.4 megawatt power project completed at a cost of Rs. 1.90 billion at Jhang, he said the project will not only generate employment opportunities for the local people and would also meet the electricity requirements of the local population. He said the project was completed due to financial independence and the passing of 13th constitutional amendment and with the completion of this power project government would get additional revenue of Rs. 300 million annually.

Minister for Industries Begun Noureen Arif, Secretary Electricity Sardar Zafar Mehamood, Advisor to the government Sardar Naseem Sarfar and district President of his ruling party Dr.

Raja Muhammad Arif Khan also addressed the ceremony.

Referring to the achievement of his government, Farooq Haider asserted that revolutionary steps were taken by the government for the welfare of the people and projected one billion rupees for the promotion of technical education to create jobs for the educated youth of the state.

Special fund for the orphans and widows was created to extend financial assistance to them at their doorsteps. He said soon after the establishment of the government, he took concrete steps for the increase of state revenue and launched mega developmental projects for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

He said water resources would be utilized for hydro power generation which would not only create jobs for the people but would also cater the increasing demand of the electricity in the area while road infrastructure would be improved to facilitate the tourist.