UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farooq Boosted AJK As Self Supported In Hydro Power Generation

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Farooq boosted AJK as self supported in Hydro power generation

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that the government was taking concrete steps to utilize water resources to generate electricity to bring about a socio economic changes with prime focus to ameliorate the life style of the people of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that the government was taking concrete steps to utilize water resources to generate electricity to bring about a socio economic changes with prime focus to ameliorate the life style of the people of the state.

Talking to journalists after inaugurating of 14.4 megawatt power project completed at a cost of Rs. 1.90 billion at Jhang, he said the project will not only generate employment opportunities for the local people and would also meet the electricity requirements of the local population. He said the project was completed due to financial independence and the passing of 13th constitutional amendment and with the completion of this power project government would get additional revenue of Rs. 300 million annually.

Minister for Industries Begun Noureen Arif, Secretary Electricity Sardar Zafar Mehamood, Advisor to the government Sardar Naseem Sarfar and district President of his ruling party Dr.

Raja Muhammad Arif Khan also addressed the ceremony.

Referring to the achievement of his government, Farooq Haider asserted that revolutionary steps were taken by the government for the welfare of the people and projected one billion rupees for the promotion of technical education to create jobs for the educated youth of the state.

Special fund for the orphans and widows was created to extend financial assistance to them at their doorsteps. He said soon after the establishment of the government, he took concrete steps for the increase of state revenue and launched mega developmental projects for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

He said water resources would be utilized for hydro power generation which would not only create jobs for the people but would also cater the increasing demand of the electricity in the area while road infrastructure would be improved to facilitate the tourist.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Education Water Road Jhang Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

US Considering Global Magnitsky, Other Sanctions A ..

1 minute ago

Maira murder case: Two accused sent to jail for id ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan cannot ignore militarization of space by ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Says May Release 90-Day Report on COVID-19 O ..

2 minutes ago

574 vehicles issued challan tickets till May

2 minutes ago

KTH holds seminar on labour care guide tool

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.