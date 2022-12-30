UrduPoint.com

Farooq Cautions People Against Forces Inimical To IIOJK's Unique Identity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Farooq cautions people against forces inimical to IIOJK's unique identity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, has urged the people to thwart the attempts of those forces inimical to the unique political identity of the territory in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service, Farooq Abdullah addressing a gathering at Naushaher in Srinagar said, the people of Kashmir will foil all such attempts by keeping the flame of unity and brotherhood alive.

He said, "I see no way of achieving anything in the territory without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment, and under-development. Divided we cannot achieve anything, let alone get back our abridged constitutional and democratic rights."

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar Media All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in ..

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

21 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for f ..

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for federal pensioners

10 hours ago
 Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.