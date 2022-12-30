(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, has urged the people to thwart the attempts of those forces inimical to the unique political identity of the territory in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service, Farooq Abdullah addressing a gathering at Naushaher in Srinagar said, the people of Kashmir will foil all such attempts by keeping the flame of unity and brotherhood alive.

He said, "I see no way of achieving anything in the territory without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment, and under-development. Divided we cannot achieve anything, let alone get back our abridged constitutional and democratic rights."