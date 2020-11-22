UrduPoint.com
Farooq Denounces Fresh Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:50 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 22 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Sunday strongly denounced fresh indiscriminate and unprovoked Indian forces firings from across the line of control in Khoi Rata Sector in Kotli district of AJK.

As a result, one girl embraced martyrdom and more than 10 persons were injured.

In a statement issued here on Sunday in the State metropolis over the unprovoked Indian forces firing , the Prime Minister regretted over the continual silence of the United Nations and other international human rights organizations over the brute Indian forces firing at the line of control.

He said killings of innocent civilians from Indian forces firing has become an order of the day but the world community has failed to take notice of Indian forces aggressions.

Haider said over six lac civil population have been residing alongside the line of control and they are determined to continue their sacrifices for the defense of the motherland and their unprecedented sacrifices and velour is a golden chapter of the freedom history.

He said that India should read the writing on the wall and later on sooner he will be accountable for shedding the precious blood of the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to Pakistan Armed forces for defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country and gave a matching response to the Indian army at the line of control.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister directed the district Administration Kotli to extend maximum medical facilities to those injured due to Indian forces firings.

More Stories From Pakistan

