Farooq for early clearance of blocked roads in torrential rains, floods

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan directed the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the Administration to take immediate effective measures to ensure the early restoration of all kind of traffic on the on the highways

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan directed the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the Administration to take immediate effective measures to ensure the early restoration of all kind of traffic on the on the highways.

In a directive issued by the Prime Minister here to the SDMA on Wednesday, he urged the organisation to maintain close liaison with all the concerned departments to deal with any emergency.

"District and central control rooms should be made more vibrant to deal with any untoward situation", he advised.