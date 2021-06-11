UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farooq Haider Hopes That AJK Police Will Play Leading Role In Maintaining Law And Order During Election For LA

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:47 PM

Farooq Haider hopes that AJK police will play leading role in maintaining law and order during election for LA

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday commanded the vibrant role of Azad Kammu Kashmir police for maintaining law and order situation in the State and expressed the hope that AJK police force will also play its leading role in maintaining law and order during the forthcoming general elections of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday commanded the vibrant role of Azad Kammu Kashmir police for maintaining law and order situation in the State and expressed the hope that AJK police force will also play its leading role in maintaining law and order during the forthcoming general elections of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Speaking at dinner hosted in the honor of the outgoing Inspector General Police of AJK Salahuddin Mehsud on his transfer from AJK at Prime Minister House in the State metropolis, he said AJK government attaches highest priority to create a peaceful atmosphere to boost the economic and business activities in the state. In this regard he underlined the need for establishing counter terrorism department in Azad Jammu Kashmir and added that the Federal government was requested to provide funds for this purpose.

He said Police Officers of Azad Jammu Kashmir were very capable and intelligent and have established their capabilities in Pakistan and abroad. He said Salahuddin Mehsud is a very intelligent and honest police officer and he has played a pivotal role for the uplift of the police force.

Speaking on the occasion, the Inspector General Police Salahuddin Mehsud said under the leadership of the AJK Prime Minister, the new buildings for the police force were constructed and a modern laboratory was established while 650 police officials were appointed on merit.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister Police Business Law And Order Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Today PSL Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gla ..

40 minutes ago

Road Safety Training Institute inaugurated at Chak ..

15 minutes ago

Govt to grant exemption on import of high quality ..

15 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood terms federal budget as balanced

15 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker Balochistan congratulates PM & cent ..

15 minutes ago

Govt. proposes to promote IT services in Budget 20 ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.