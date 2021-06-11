Farooq Haider hopes that AJK police will play leading role in maintaining law and order during election for LA

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday commanded the vibrant role of Azad Kammu Kashmir police for maintaining law and order situation in the State and expressed the hope that AJK police force will also play its leading role in maintaining law and order during the forthcoming general elections of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly

Speaking at dinner hosted in the honor of the outgoing Inspector General Police of AJK Salahuddin Mehsud on his transfer from AJK at Prime Minister House in the State metropolis, he said AJK government attaches highest priority to create a peaceful atmosphere to boost the economic and business activities in the state. In this regard he underlined the need for establishing counter terrorism department in Azad Jammu Kashmir and added that the Federal government was requested to provide funds for this purpose.

He said Police Officers of Azad Jammu Kashmir were very capable and intelligent and have established their capabilities in Pakistan and abroad. He said Salahuddin Mehsud is a very intelligent and honest police officer and he has played a pivotal role for the uplift of the police force.

Speaking on the occasion, the Inspector General Police Salahuddin Mehsud said under the leadership of the AJK Prime Minister, the new buildings for the police force were constructed and a modern laboratory was established while 650 police officials were appointed on merit.