Farooq Haider inaugurates Pallandari DHQ Hospital

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said the State Election Commission is responsible to hold free, fair and transparent elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir and government would extend all required resources to the election commission to fulfill its responsibilities for holding transparent elections in the territory

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said the State Election Commission is responsible to hold free, fair and transparent elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir and government would extend all required resources to the election commission to fulfill its responsibilities for holding transparent elections in the territory.

Inaugurating various developmental projects including Rs one billion district HQ hospital in Pallandari, he said government under a comprehensive strategy has completed mega developmental projects to provide best health education and communications facilities to the people.

He laid the foundation stone of various roads and also laid the foundation stone of a greater water supply scheme at Pallandari and added that the government has ensured the judicious use of funds to all the Constituencies of the state with any political considerations.

Haider paid glowing tributes to the people of Poonch for their unprecedented struggle for their rights against dogra despotic rules.

The AJK prime minister said that people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir have been giving matchless sacrifices for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches and the people of Azad Kashmir are standing with them in achieving their fundamental right to self determination.

The AJK Health Minister also addressed the occasion. The people of the area paid glowing tributes to the Government for completing district hospital Pallandari which would extend better health facilities to the people of the remote and far-flung areas in the State.