Farooq Haider pays tribute to martyred soldiers

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kasshmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday paid glowing tributes to two soldiers who embraced Shahadat in Baghsar sector for the defense of the motherland.

In a statement, the AJK Prime Minister said that Pakistan Armed Forces had added a new history of sacrifices and assured that Kashmiri living at the line of control are standby with Pakistan Armed Forces and ready to give every sacrifice with Pakistan Armed forces in defending the motherland.