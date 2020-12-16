UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farooq Haider Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldiers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Farooq Haider pays tribute to martyred soldiers

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kasshmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday paid glowing tributes to two soldiers who embraced Shahadat in Baghsar sector for the defense of the motherland.

In a statement, the AJK Prime Minister said that Pakistan Armed Forces had added a new history of sacrifices and assured that Kashmiri living at the line of control are standby with Pakistan Armed Forces and ready to give every sacrifice with Pakistan Armed forces in defending the motherland.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Line Of Control Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

TRA, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Qureos agree to trai ..

26 minutes ago

DHA&#039;s webinar highlights Dubai’s latest hea ..

26 minutes ago

SBA organises session on business opportunities in ..

26 minutes ago

FAB opens Jakarta office to support MENA-Indonesia ..

41 minutes ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief meets with French Ambassado ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.