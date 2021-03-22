UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farooq Haider Seeks Early Solution Of Kashmir Conflict Under UN Resolutions

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:24 PM

Farooq Haider seeks early solution of Kashmir conflict under UN resolutions

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that Kashmiris were the fundamental party to the Kashmir dispute and called for resolving the lingering conflict in line with the United Nations resolutions and in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that Kashmiris were the fundamental party to the Kashmir dispute and called for resolving the lingering conflict in line with the United Nations resolutions and in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing an informal meeting of his cabinet, he said 'no one can ignore the sacrifices of the Jammu & Kashmir people who have been offering matchless sacrifices for the liberation of their mother land from Indian clutches'.

He said ''Kashmir is the naturally-enriched prosperous state but the people of the disputed Himalayan IIOJK State have been facing enormous difficulties due to Indian forces atrocities.

Farooq Haider said unity among the political forces is the dire need of the hour to collectively move forward for securing the cherished goal of liberation, he added.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Cabinet Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Blinken, Libyan Counterpart Stress Need to Fully I ..

29 minutes ago

Corruption eradication imperative for country deve ..

29 minutes ago

White House Says US Evaluating 'Appropriate Next S ..

29 minutes ago

US Seeks Further Dialogue With Turkey on S-400 Bil ..

34 minutes ago

Sindh Police Twitter handle hacked

34 minutes ago

Govt ready to sit with opposition for legislation ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.