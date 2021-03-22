Farooq Haider seeks early solution of Kashmir conflict under UN resolutions

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that Kashmiris were the fundamental party to the Kashmir dispute and called for resolving the lingering conflict in line with the United Nations resolutions and in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that Kashmiris were the fundamental party to the Kashmir dispute and called for resolving the lingering conflict in line with the United Nations resolutions and in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing an informal meeting of his cabinet, he said 'no one can ignore the sacrifices of the Jammu & Kashmir people who have been offering matchless sacrifices for the liberation of their mother land from Indian clutches'.

He said ''Kashmir is the naturally-enriched prosperous state but the people of the disputed Himalayan IIOJK State have been facing enormous difficulties due to Indian forces atrocities.

Farooq Haider said unity among the political forces is the dire need of the hour to collectively move forward for securing the cherished goal of liberation, he added.