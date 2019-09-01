UrduPoint.com
Farooq In UK To Attend European Parliament's Committee Meeting On Kashmir

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 09:50 PM

Farooq in UK to attend European Parliament's committee meeting on Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) , Sep 01 (APP)::Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan after his successful US trip arrived in the United Kingdom on Sunday to attend the meeting of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, which is going to meet on Monday to discuss the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

It is for the first time that the Kashmir issue will be discussed in the EU Parliament. The AJK prime minister would also meet the British parliamentarians, an AJK government press release here said.

During his meetings with members of US Congress' Foreign Relations Committee, he urged them to take up the fast deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir following the Indian sinister move to change the disputed status of occupied territory in the committee meeting.

The US Congress' Foreign Relations Committee House Subcommittee on Asia would meet to discuss human rights violations in Kashmir, the press release said. The meeting had been called by Chairperson Brad Sherman who after meeting with Kashmiri Americans.

Prime Minister Farooq Haider, while talking to the media on his arrival in the UK, hailed US House Committee on Foreign Affairs' decision to discuss the prevailing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said Kashmir was outstanding issue on the United Nations Security Council agenda, which would have to be settled in accordance with its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

"India is committing crimes against humanity which are being widely condemned by the civilized world. The voice of eight million stranded Kashmiris is being heard as the victim of worst Indian atrocities," he added.

He said the world was well aware of the fact that rights of people of Kashmir were being ruthlessly usurped by occupied forces in the held valley.

Raja Farooq Haider said the Kashmiris and Pakistanis would stage a huge protest demonstration on Indian Prime Minister Modi's forthcoming arrival in the United States.

