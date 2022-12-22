Farooq Khan assumes office as HMC administrator

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (HMC) newly appointed Administrator Muhammad Farooq Khan has assumed his office, here, on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by HMC spokesman, the newly appointed administrator was accorded a grand welcome, and flower petals were showered over him on arrival at the HMC Secretariat.

On this occasion, the municipal staff, union leaders, and dignitaries congratulated Farooq Khan on assuming the office, and also presented flower bouquets.